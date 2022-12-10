Horan Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 652 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(40.99%), IJR(12.96%), and PG(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horan Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Horan Securities, Inc. bought 11,688 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 185,175. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.16 per share and a market cap of $269.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 6,447 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $281.25 per share and a market cap of $289.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 1224.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Horan Securities, Inc. bought 14,006 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 240,925. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $89.11 per share and a market cap of $60.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 9,156 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.75 per share and a market cap of $1,269.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Horan Securities, Inc. bought 3,072 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 48,224. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $125.085 per share and a market cap of $296.35Bil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 6.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

