Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(15.14%), DFAU(14.75%), and IVV(8.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC bought 147,105 shares of ARCA:DFCF for a total holding of 546,469. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.41.

On 10/12/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $40.6599 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC bought 12,727 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 83,138. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.16 per share and a market cap of $269.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC bought 9,680 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 14,048. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $358.7 per share and a market cap of $325.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC bought 64,137 shares of NAS:ONEQ for a total holding of 407,993. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/12/2022, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock traded for a price of $41.0249 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -27.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

The guru sold out of their 6,332-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.15 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $351.63 per share and a market cap of $50.53Bil. The stock has returned 75.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

