Successful Portfolios LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.96%), SCHO(6.49%), and SCHB(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Successful Portfolios LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 27,604 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.1639 per share and a market cap of $9.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 13,983 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 45,706. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.45.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.04 per share and a market cap of $16.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 3,739 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/12/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.7 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 17,569 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 98,047. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/12/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.58 per share and a market cap of $22.56Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 3,358 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.24 per share and a market cap of $32.39Bil. The stock has returned -20.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

