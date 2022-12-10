Prism Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $248.00Mil. The top holdings were FVD(7.98%), DGRO(7.70%), and NOBL(7.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prism Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 150,527 shares in ARCA:JQUA, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.63 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $35.4167 per share and a market cap of $544.62Mil. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.61.

During the quarter, Prism Advisors, Inc. bought 262,749 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 908,989. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/12/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $18.79 per share and a market cap of $517.22Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.24.

Prism Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 44,505 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $104.97 per share and a market cap of $16.51Bil. The stock has returned -20.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a price-book ratio of 5.07.

Prism Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 69,386 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.71.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $56.56 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned -22.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

The guru established a new position worth 84,926 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.26 per share and a market cap of $83.74Bil. The stock has returned -25.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

