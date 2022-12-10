180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

32125 32nd Avenue South, Suite 100 Federal Way, WA 98001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 355 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.35%), AAPL(4.14%), and AMZN(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 43,248 shares of ARCA:SGOL for a total holding of 249,762. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.54.

On 10/12/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.01 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 32,730 shares in ARCA:DFAI, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.08 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $21.49 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.35.

During the quarter, 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 27,669 shares of ARCA:SIVR for a total holding of 109,185. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.49.

On 10/12/2022, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF traded for a price of $18.35 per share and a market cap of $889.75Mil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 2,902 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $155.76 per share and a market cap of $50.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 17,696 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 25,650. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/12/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.34 per share and a market cap of $2.30Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

