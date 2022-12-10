Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were EPS(11.71%), SPYG(9.70%), and SPAB(8.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 486,704-share investment in ARCA:SPLG. Previously, the stock had a 11.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.53 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $42.195 per share and a market cap of $12.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 546,297 shares in ARCA:EPS, giving the stock a 11.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.45 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund traded for a price of $38.77 per share and a market cap of $562.50Mil. The stock has returned -15.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDC by 50,360 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.21.

On 10/12/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $60.08 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 22,155 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 93,159. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.98.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $141.0493 per share and a market cap of $5.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 73,348 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 615,274. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.7 per share and a market cap of $6.00Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

