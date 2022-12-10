RBA Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

520 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.54%), AZO(3.43%), and UNH(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RBA Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,275 shares in NAS:ULTA, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $402.75 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $397.16 per share and a market cap of $20.31Bil. The stock has returned 2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 26,324-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $87.87 per share and a market cap of $137.67Bil. The stock has returned -40.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-book ratio of 8.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, RBA Wealth Management, LLC bought 9,068 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 11,804. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $281.25 per share and a market cap of $289.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 1224.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 34,834-share investment in NYSE:MTH. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.92 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Meritage Homes Corp traded for a price of $71.75 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -26.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritage Homes Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 32,776 shares in NAS:HAS, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.97 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $67.475 per share and a market cap of $9.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

