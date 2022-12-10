McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(10.89%), USMV(9.70%), and VYM(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC bought 64,887 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 117,103. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.83 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 21,545 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $135.25 per share and a market cap of $9.31Bil. The stock has returned -23.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

During the quarter, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,821 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 22,207. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $361.04 per share and a market cap of $269.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTM by 27,760 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $44.31 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned -16.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

During the quarter, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC bought 27,275 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 50,320. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.09 per share and a market cap of $6.57Bil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

