Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $286.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.81%), VTV(12.03%), and VUG(7.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC bought 6,712 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 9,867. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 10/12/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $238.09 per share and a market cap of $175.24Bil. The stock has returned -0.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC bought 13,124 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 118,296. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.38 per share and a market cap of $76.77Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC bought 14,803 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 150,829. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.61 per share and a market cap of $38.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC bought 4,078 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 104,892. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $212.21 per share and a market cap of $65.52Bil. The stock has returned -27.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.41.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,236 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.21 per share and a market cap of $2,233.51Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 38.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

