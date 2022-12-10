Triton Wealth Management, PLLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were KNX(36.52%), SCHG(14.94%), and QQQ(8.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triton Wealth Management, PLLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC bought 760,288 shares of NYSE:KNX for a total holding of 1,213,512. The trade had a 22.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.22.

On 10/12/2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.41 per share and a market cap of $7.72Bil. The stock has returned 2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 173,930 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.63 per share and a market cap of $1,272.98Bil. The stock has returned -29.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 88,587 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.75 per share and a market cap of $1,269.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,612 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $128.7494 per share and a market cap of $344.03Bil. The stock has returned -60.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 3,835 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.41 per share and a market cap of $12.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.39.

