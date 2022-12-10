Emerald Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3055 112th Avenue Ne Bellevue, WA 98004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(77.91%), VTV(1.36%), and VUG(1.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Emerald Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Emerald Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 10,932 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.895 per share and a market cap of $23.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Emerald Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 19,966 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.94.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.02 per share and a market cap of $4.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

Emerald Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 14,401 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.18 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Emerald Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 12,160 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.075 per share and a market cap of $21.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Emerald Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 6,079 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.89 per share and a market cap of $19.57Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

