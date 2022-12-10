ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were BNDX(19.80%), VIG(15.05%), and CGXU(11.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV bought 440,459 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 935,879. The trade had a 5.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/12/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $18.79 per share and a market cap of $517.22Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV bought 28,808 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 133,820. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.87 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV bought 22,546 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 632,587. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.0055 per share and a market cap of $43.09Bil. The stock has returned -13.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:CBND by 28,221 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.36.

On 10/12/2022, CBND traded for a price of $33.69 per share and a market cap of $87.59Mil. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC /ADV bought 39,125 shares of ARCA:CGGR for a total holding of 65,765. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.37.

On 10/12/2022, Capital Group Growth ETF traded for a price of $19.26 per share and a market cap of $738.51Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.31.

