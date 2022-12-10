Harbor Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

331 SOUTH RIVER ROAD BEDFORD, NH 03110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(18.65%), IJR(11.50%), and SCHG(10.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harbor Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 22,826 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 134,530. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.83 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 11,066 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 181,448. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $89.35 per share and a market cap of $60.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 20,785 shares in ARCA:IEMG, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.93 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.92 per share and a market cap of $56.04Bil. The stock has returned -29.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 4,076 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 117,037. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $225.54 per share and a market cap of $56.81Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 17,906 shares of ARCA:AOR for a total holding of 25,635. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.24.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned -18.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.