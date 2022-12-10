Capital CS Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

15375 BARRANCA PARKWAY IRVINE, CA 68503

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were UPS(60.03%), NVDA(5.76%), and VVNT(2.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital CS Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital CS Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 18,221 shares. The trade had a 2.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $116.2494 per share and a market cap of $288.49Bil. The stock has returned -43.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-book ratio of 12.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.26 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 28,700-share investment in NYSE:DASH. Previously, the stock had a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.79 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $46.0086 per share and a market cap of $17.32Bil. The stock has returned -77.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The guru established a new position worth 18,348 shares in BATS:IEO, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.93 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded for a price of $91.41 per share and a market cap of $994.84Mil. The stock has returned 49.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

The guru established a new position worth 8,360 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.72 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $183.75 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

The guru established a new position worth 72,066 shares in ARCA:GSG, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.01 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $21.96 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 25.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

