Touchstone Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were DHIL(24.72%), NRC(13.26%), and SNA(10.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Touchstone Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 86,825-share investment in NAS:STRA. Previously, the stock had a 6.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.24 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Strategic Education Inc traded for a price of $61.76 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Strategic Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FAST by 75,216 shares. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.42.

On 10/12/2022, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $46.76 per share and a market cap of $26.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-book ratio of 8.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Touchstone Capital, Inc. bought 19,727 shares of NAS:COIN for a total holding of 62,151. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.82.

On 10/12/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $70.67 per share and a market cap of $15.80Bil. The stock has returned -72.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The guru sold out of their 50,521-share investment in ARCA:BLOK. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.97 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF traded for a price of $18.29 per share and a market cap of $485.94Mil. The stock has returned -57.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Touchstone Capital, Inc. bought 1,266 shares of NYSE:SNA for a total holding of 45,839. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.61.

On 10/12/2022, Snap-on Inc traded for a price of $209.23 per share and a market cap of $11.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap-on Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

