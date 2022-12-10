Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $398.00Mil. The top holdings were GSY(13.06%), ITOT(11.89%), and TOTL(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 343,693 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 4.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $51.3 per share and a market cap of $12.82Bil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC bought 156,837 shares of ARCA:GSY for a total holding of 1,053,319. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.43.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.3822 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 194,810 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.94.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.02 per share and a market cap of $4.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

During the quarter, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC bought 275,317 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 1,012,752. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/12/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.58 per share and a market cap of $22.56Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 170,490 shares in ARCA:DIVO, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.37 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF traded for a price of $32.51 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

