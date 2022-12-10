MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

790 FARMINGTON AVENUE, BLDG 3 FARMINGTON, CT 06032

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $334.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(18.20%), VIG(10.95%), and EMNT(9.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 298,692 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 8.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.95 per share and a market cap of $21.34Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 387,853 shares. The trade had a 5.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.955 per share and a market cap of $5.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV bought 108,816 shares of ARCA:EMNT for a total holding of 328,140. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.97.

On 10/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $97.9 per share and a market cap of $184.97Mil. The stock has returned -1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:MOO by 122,501 shares. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.78.

On 10/12/2022, VanEck Agribusiness ETF traded for a price of $82.56 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.94.

MJP ASSOCIATES INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:CIBR by 251,165 shares. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.49.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $37.58 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -25.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a price-book ratio of 5.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

