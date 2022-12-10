SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(10.89%), VCIT(8.73%), and VCSH(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 67,756 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 85,226. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.63 per share and a market cap of $18.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 41,472 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 164,616. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.91 per share and a market cap of $37.10Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 35,240 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 119,051. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.99 per share and a market cap of $40.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 16,863 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 59,256. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.61 per share and a market cap of $38.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 43,418 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 68,754. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/12/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.1 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

