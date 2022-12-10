Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.93%), SHY(5.83%), and JPST(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought 31,344 shares of BATS:VLUE for a total holding of 81,266. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $83.49 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought 14,346 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 24,159. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/12/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $156.38 per share and a market cap of $307.65Bil. The stock has returned 51.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought 11,057 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 14,134. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 10/12/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $173.31 per share and a market cap of $116.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 4,345 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $361.04 per share and a market cap of $269.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought 24,897 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 85,377. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.92.

On 10/12/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $69.091 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

