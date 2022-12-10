PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $281.00Mil. The top holdings were FTGC(11.22%), FDV(10.96%), and FVD(7.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 617,379 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 1,241,813. The trade had a 5.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/12/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.41 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned 12.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 231,264 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 600,230. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.38.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $35.99 per share and a market cap of $11.08Bil. The stock has returned -8.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 286,976 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 304,378. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.28.

On 10/12/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $24.0192 per share and a market cap of $9.47Bil. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

During the quarter, PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 526,787 shares of NAS:FTRI for a total holding of 725,593. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.94.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income traded for a price of $12.6192 per share and a market cap of $207.46Mil. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income has a price-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, PCG Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 16,399 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 36,549. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $359.56 per share and a market cap of $325.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

