SFG Wealth Management, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.30%), UUP(7.33%), and SPTM(6.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SFG Wealth Management, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 46,941-share investment in ARCA:SPHD. Previously, the stock had a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.88 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $39.34 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, SFG Wealth Management, LLC. bought 4,644 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 29,601. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $359.56 per share and a market cap of $325.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 54,049-share investment in ARCA:CRAK. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.31 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF traded for a price of $27.72 per share and a market cap of $34.76Mil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

During the quarter, SFG Wealth Management, LLC. bought 43,288 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 179,845. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.45 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned 20.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SFG Wealth Management, LLC. reduced their investment in ARCA:OUNZ by 76,839 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.75.

On 10/12/2022, VanEck Merk Gold Trust traded for a price of $16.21 per share and a market cap of $599.94Mil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

