C2C Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

272 CHAUNCY STREET MANSFIELD, MA 02048

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $511.00Mil. The top holdings were KLAC(58.31%), AAPL(2.73%), and SO(2.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were C2C Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

C2C Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 179,092 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.23 per share and a market cap of $1,269.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

C2C Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 13,265 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 10/12/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $63.59 per share and a market cap of $69.26Bil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

C2C Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 134,780 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.12 per share and a market cap of $1,272.98Bil. The stock has returned -29.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

C2C Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 2,169 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.35.

On 10/12/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $281.47 per share and a market cap of $39.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-book ratio of 28.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

C2C Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,101 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $225.6899 per share and a market cap of $1,676.27Bil. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-book ratio of 10.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.