Acropolis Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $977.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(18.01%), BND(10.88%), and VEA(8.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Acropolis Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 107,701 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.5964 per share and a market cap of $38.49Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC bought 22,237 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 535,934. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $328.71 per share and a market cap of $243.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 115,631 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.685 per share and a market cap of $16.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC bought 129,053 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 1,155,819. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.39.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.505 per share and a market cap of $13.52Bil. The stock has returned -14.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 45,982 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.76 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

