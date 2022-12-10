ATWOOD & PALMER INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 381 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were FTGC(4.21%), GSIE(3.07%), and ON(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATWOOD & PALMER INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 180,180 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.08 per share and a market cap of $28.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATWOOD & PALMER INC bought 268,894 shares of ARCA:GHYB for a total holding of 290,476. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.51.

On 10/12/2022, Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.738 per share and a market cap of $126.29Mil. The stock has returned -13.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ATWOOD & PALMER INC reduced their investment in ARCA:JMBS by 211,626 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.49.

On 10/12/2022, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.4617 per share and a market cap of $777.51Mil. The stock has returned -14.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATWOOD & PALMER INC bought 91,710 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 94,410. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/12/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.7445 per share and a market cap of $3.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,120,695 shares in NYSE:PLTR, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.89 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.98 per share and a market cap of $16.19Bil. The stock has returned -66.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -29.39 and a price-sales ratio of 9.18.

