Sequent Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

952 ECHO LANE, SUITE 115 HOUSTON, TX 77024

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $75.00Mil. The top holdings were SLB(14.81%), XLK(11.65%), and USMV(8.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sequent Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 60,450-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sequent Asset Management, LLC bought 4,209 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 7,593. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $328.71 per share and a market cap of $243.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 60,450 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $19.455 per share and a market cap of $7.30Bil. The stock has returned -35.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 87.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sequent Asset Management, LLC bought 7,508 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 57,941. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.51 per share and a market cap of $11.98Bil. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a price-book ratio of 6.06.

The guru established a new position worth 1,608 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $179.76 per share and a market cap of $240.15Bil. The stock has returned -18.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.