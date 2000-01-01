Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/19!

Herro and Nygren Comment on Humana

A top contributor to performance for the one-year period was Humana (

HUM, Financial) (U.S.), a leader and near pure play in the fastest growing sector of managed care, Medicare Advantage. In its first-quarter earnings report, the company generally beat consensus estimates and raised guidance. Encouragingly, the issues that had caused this year’s Medicare Advantage enrollment shortfall seem to have stabilized, and during the most recent open enrollment period, member retention appears in line or even slightly better than expectations. In addition, Humana reaffirmed its full-year guidance for $24.50 adjusted earnings per common share. The company’s second-quarter earnings results also beat consensus expectations due to lower than expected medical expenses, which stemmed from a decline in Covid-19-related medical costs that was not fully offset by all other medical costs returning to normal levels. Management also indicated that the company is tracking well against achieving its $1 billion cost-savings plan by the end of 2023, and it intends to reinvest the majority of those savings into improved member benefits. Ultimately, Humana’s share price reached our sell target, and we opted to eliminate the position.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

