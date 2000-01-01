Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) (U.S.), a subscription streaming service and production company, was a top contributor for the quarter. Netflix’s share price reacted positively in response to second-quarter results that were strong, in our assessment, and largely better than investors expected. Although the company lost roughly one million global streaming subscribers, the loss was only about half of what management projected. Revenue in constant currency, excluding foreign currency impacts, rose 13% year-over-year, and management is projecting that third-quarter revenue will rise by 12% in constant currency. While currency exchange rates also affected earnings, margins are tracking slightly ahead of prior guidance when adjusted for currency impacts. Importantly, viewer engagement, which we see as a key metric, remains strong. In the U.S., Netflix had as much viewing time in the 2021-22 season as the top two cable networks combined (CBS and NBC), and total share of TV time reached a record in June, according to Nielsen. Along with the earnings release, management stated that the company is making progress on its advertising and password-sharing initiatives. Cash content costs for the next two to three years are expected to be unchanged at roughly $17 billion as Netflix continues to invest in high-quality content creation. Management is forecasting the net addition of one million global streaming subscribers in the third quarter, and we remain pleased with the company’s fundamental performance.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.