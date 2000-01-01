Charter Communications ( CHTR, Financial) (U.S.), a telecommunications and mass media company, was a top detractor for both the quarter and year ending September 30. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.5 billion, both of which outpaced market expectations. Revenue rose 6.2% from a year earlier, and adjusted earnings grew 9.7%. However, investors may have focused on the company’s broadband subscriber net loss of 21,000 (which included the reduction of 59,000 government subsidy customers). Management attributes the weak broadband results largely to low residential relocation activity and the return of college seasonality. In addition, while capital expenses were 5% higher than the market predicted, capital expenses from core cable operations continue to decline and are trending well below our maintenance forecast. Furthermore, just prior to the company’s earnings release, a Texas jury awarded $7 billion in damages to the family of a customer who was murdered by an off-duty technician. Later, a judge reduced the settlement to $1.15 billion. Charter plans to appeal and has stated that a criminal background check conducted on the employee showed no arrests, convictions or other criminal behavior. We are following the situation closely and will adjust our metrics as appropriate. We believe part of subscriber results from recent quarters can be attributed to a combination of increased competition and lingering effects from the amount of subscribers that were pulled forward due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. That said, we find that the business is still growing at a healthy rate and expect the company to continue buying back more than 10% of its shares outstanding each year. We also believe that incumbent cable companies are positioned for continued growth due to the increases in broadband average revenue per user and in bundled wireless services. The company remains undervalued relative to our perception of its normalized earnings power.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.