Axis Bank ( BOM:532215, Financial) (India), a banking and financial services company, was a top contributor for the quarter ending September 30. Axis Bank reported its first-quarter earnings in August, which included net income up 91% year-over-year; however, we recognize that these results included one-time items. Provision expenses declined 89% year-over-year due to loan upgrades as Axis has been taking excess provisions in past quarters. Asset quality remains sound, in our view. Net non-performing loans declined to 0.64% of total loans while coverage levels remained robust. Management used gains from lower credit revisions to cover trading book losses and to invest in growth initiatives ahead of revenue creation, which inflated operating expenses. We believe the trading losses will largely reverse as Axis has invested in high-quality credit with a short duration, which should revert back to par value over the coming years. Although operating expenses were a bit worse than had been expected, net interest income is tracking well on the back of both loan growth (+14% year-over-year) and net interest margin expansion (+14 basis points year-over-year and +11 basis points sequentially).

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.