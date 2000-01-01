Continental ( XTER:CON, Financial) (Germany), one of Europe’s largest tire and automotive component manufacturers, was a notable detractor for the quarter. In July, the company warned that free cash flow for the quarter would come in below expectations due to a build-up of working capital related to supply chain issues, material cost inflation and higher receivables due to higher prices. The full release in August added more color for the tires segment, which had organic growth of 11.4%—16.7% of which came from price and product mix and a decline of 5.3%, which came from reduced replacement volumes across all regions. Management indicated that Chinese demand did not pick up as had been expected when lockdowns ended, and the company was unable to fully meet North American demand due to a lack of product availability. Though fiscal-year guidance was confirmed, margins in tires are expected to be under significantly more pressure in the second half due to weaker replacement demand as well as more severe raw material impacts. The company is responding with price increases, though they are not expected to fully offset the inflationary impact. The company’s automotive business reported an operating loss during the second quarter, though margins are expected to recover in the second half of the year due to improving light vehicle production and the benefits of price increases with OEMs. Encouragingly, the company has realized more than EUR 6 billion in order intake in the second quarter, which, when combined with the company’s ongoing restructuring program, supports its medium-term targets. Despite a difficult environment, we believe Continental has undertaken significant action to improve results and that the company’s exposures across the automotive value chain along with its low valuation make it a compelling investment.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.