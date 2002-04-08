BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( HST) today announced the appointment of Diana M. Laing to the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 11, 2022. Ms. Laing has also been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee, effective November 7, 2022. With the addition of Ms. Laing, the Company’s Board will have nine directors, seven of whom are independent; and three women directors, which is more than 30 percent of the Board.



Ms. Laing is a seasoned corporate finance executive with a career focused in real estate investment and operating companies. She brings more than 35 years of experience as a chief financial officer and public company executive to the Board of Directors. She most recently served as interim chief financial officer for Alexander and Baldwin, a real estate investment trust and one of Hawaii’s leading owners and operators of grocery-anchored strip retail centers. Prior to Alexander and Baldwin, she held the role of chief financial officer for numerous real estate- focused companies including American Homes 4 Rent, Thomas Properties Group, Inc., New Pacific Realty Corporation and Arden Realty.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diana Laing to our Board,” said Richard Marriott, chairman of the Host Hotels & Resorts Board of Directors. “We are confident that her deep knowledge and leadership in the real estate industry and her financial expertise will provide valuable perspectives and thoughtful insights to Host.”

“Diana is a highly-regarded corporate finance executive and will be an excellent addition to our Board,” said James Risoleo, president and chief executive officer. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives, drive profitability and enhance the value and quality of our portfolio.”

“It is a privilege to join the Board of Directors of Host Hotels & Resorts,” said Ms. Laing. “Given my long tenure in the REIT community, I have great respect for Host as a leader in the lodging REIT industry and the broader REIT sector. I am excited to share my industry experience and perspective with Host’s management team as they continue to capitalize on this leading position and achieve their strategic objectives.”

About Diana M. Laing

Ms. Laing brings to the Board extensive experience in the areas of corporate strategy, risk management, public equity and corporate debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, finance and capital markets, accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, information technology and corporate governance. She also has extensive public company board experience as an independent director.



About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.