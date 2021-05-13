NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Latch, Inc., TuSimple Holdings, Inc., and Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Latch, Inc. (“Latch”) ( LTCH; LTCHW)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 to August 25, 2022,

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Latch and certain of its officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) that, as a result, Latch had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) that there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022.

For additional information on the Latch lawsuit please visit this website.

TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (“TuSimple”) ( TSP)

Class Period: April 12, 2021 (including IPO) to August 1, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, TuSimple and certain of its officers and affiliates (collectively, the “Defendants”) made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, inter alia, that: (1) TuSimple’s commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with TuSimple’s technology; (2) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving TuSimple’s autonomous driving technology more likely; and (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward TuSimple.

For additional information on the TuSimple lawsuit please visit this website.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“Sema4”) ( SMFR; SMFRW)

Class Period: March 14, 2022 to August 15, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Sema4 and certain of its officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) Sema4 was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected.

For additional information on the Sema4 lawsuit please visit this website.

