SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Udemy will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.



Individuals interested in participating in the live conference call by phone may access the dial-in information by registering here . A link to the live webcast can be found on the “ Events & Presentations ” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the Udemy Investor Relations website.

About Udemy

Udemy ( UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

