HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced the appointment of Steve Yendall as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, 2022.



Steve, who brings twenty-five years of re/insurance industry experience to SiriusPoint, will report to Chief Executive Officer, Scott Egan, as a member of SiriusPoint’s Executive Leadership Team.

Scott Egan commented: “Steve has an accomplished financial background with considerable experience in the Property & Casualty insurance industry. He also has a strong track record of leading successful transformational change - he will be an invaluable asset to SiriusPoint as we execute on our short-term priorities and longer-term strategic objectives. I am delighted to welcome Steve to SiriusPoint and look forward to working with him again.”

Steve was most recently Managing Director at Guy Carpenter, Canada and North America. Prior to that, Steve was CFO and COO at RSA Canada Group, where he also served as a member of RSA Canada Group of Companies Board of Directors, and RSA Insurance Agency Inc. (RSAIA) Board of Directors. Steve has held numerous financial, operational and insurance advisory roles over his career at companies including RSA Canada Group, Ernst & Young, and Accenture.

Steve replaces current SiriusPoint CFO David Junius, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Scott Egan said: “On behalf of the SiriusPoint team, I would like to thank David Junius for his contribution to our Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

