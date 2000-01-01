We initiated a position in GN Store Nord ( OCSE:GN, Financial) (Denmark) during the quarter. GN Store Nord operates out of two segments, hearing and audio. Hearing is the traditional core of the business and it sells hearing aids from the Resound & Beltone brands, while the audio segment includes Jabra and BlueParrot. We like that hearing aids are a market with steady growth of around 5% that has proven resilient in economic downturns. The company is coming off a product downcycle that resulted in loss of market share. However, we believe new launches in the back half of 2022 will help it regain its competitive position. Jabra captures about 55% of the enterprise headsets market, which is growing at double digits as digital communication and collaboration tools proliferate. Component shortages pressured topline results in the second half of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. As these issues resolve, though, growth should return to trend, in our estimation.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.