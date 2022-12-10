CITY HOLDING CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25 GATEWATER ROAD CHARLESTON, WV 25313

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 516 stocks valued at a total of $503.00Mil. The top holdings were CHCO(4.97%), AAPL(4.31%), and GOOGL(2.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CITY HOLDING CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CITY HOLDING CO bought 126,625 shares of BATS:PSEP for a total holding of 130,625. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.01.

On 10/12/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $27.76 per share and a market cap of $507.31Mil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

The guru established a new position worth 50,350 shares in BATS:PAUG, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.76 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $26.92 per share and a market cap of $403.80Mil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

CITY HOLDING CO reduced their investment in BATS:POCT by 43,990 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 10/12/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $28.485 per share and a market cap of $499.91Mil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

CITY HOLDING CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,206 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.34 per share and a market cap of $2,233.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-book ratio of 38.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CITY HOLDING CO reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 8,737 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/12/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.72 per share and a market cap of $26.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.