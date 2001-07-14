Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: FVIV, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced that the Company and its sponsor, Fortress Value Acquisition Sponsor IV LLC (the “Sponsor”), are seeking approval of the Company’s shareholders to redeem its outstanding Class A common stock (the “Public Shares”) for cash held in its trust account prior to December 31, 2022. FVIV expires by its terms on March 18, 2023 (the “24-Month Deadline”). The Company believes that consummation of a suitable merger is highly improbable, and because redemptions made after December 31, 2022 may be subject to a 1% excise tax included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, it is in shareholders’ best interest to return the cash in trust within calendar 2022 rather than wait for expiration in 2023.

Since the Company’s IPO, the Company has reviewed more than 50 potential targets in multiple industries. Despite these extensive efforts, the Company has not secured a merger partner for a variety of reasons, including among other things: (i) the parties inability to reach an agreement on valuation, (ii) the Company’s preliminary assessment of the relevant target company’s business model, customer concentration, competitive landscape and corresponding risks to future financial performance, (iii) the Company’s preliminary assessment of the relevant target company’s ability to execute its business and financial plans and scale its business, and (iv) alternative options available to potential targets, such as pursuing a traditional initial public offering or waiting for the capital markets to improve before pursuing a listing.

The Company has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) containing proposals to amend its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the Investment Management Trust Agreement to allow the Company to commence liquidation without a business combination and before the 24-Month Deadline.

The Company will seek shareholders favorable vote at a special meeting of shareholders in November 2022. In the event the proposals are approved and the Public Shares are redeemed, the Company’s warrants (NYSE: FVIV WS) will expire worthless.

Funds held in trust today are approximately $653.7 million. Accordingly, the Company expects to return approximately $10.05 per Public Share to the holders, after paying taxes and dissolution expenses.

