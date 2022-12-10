BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

550 KEARNY ST #510 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 941082527

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $641.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.37%), MSFT(4.97%), and GOOGL(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 50,033 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.57 per share and a market cap of $11.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 17,686 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 24,698. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/12/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $117.57 per share and a market cap of $106.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 30,300 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/12/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.68 per share and a market cap of $150.20Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 42,721 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.11 per share and a market cap of $7.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 8,402 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/12/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $93.41 per share and a market cap of $170.19Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.