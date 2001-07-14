908+Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, announced that its collaboration with CPI is demonstrating the value of at-line cell culture media analysis to inform feeding strategies for improved cell growth in bioprocessing applications. Using data from 908 Devices’ REBEL™ desktop device, CPI process engineers optimized nutrients of a monoclonal antibody-expressing cell line to increase titer and control toxic metabolites.

CPI process engineers used the REBEL device to monitor amino acid depletion across a panel of eight commercial cell culture media at high and low glucose concentrations in a 14-day fed-batch process in Ambr® 15 micro-bioreactors. Time course data from the REBEL provided unique insights into the cell metabolism, in addition to typical cell culture parameters. In a second run using the Ambr 15 system, these real-time data sets enabled refinement of media feeding strategies to correct amino acid depletion, improve cell viability and reduce toxic metabolite accumulation. Results of the tailored feeding approach, which used a low feed concentration and amino acid supplementation, enabled up to a 40% increase in titer while maintaining low levels of toxic metabolites.

The wealth of data provided by the REBEL along with multivariate modeling and statistical analysis enables users to make such informed decisions about their process as well as develop predictive models for feed control, leading to improved efficiency and robust product quality.

The REBEL analyzer integrates with the well-known and broadly used Umetrics® data software suite from Sartorius. Data from the REBEL can be seamlessly imported into MODDE® for design of experiments (DoE) and SIMCA® for rapid data visualization and multivariate trend tracking. CPI used SIMCA and MODDE to perform multivariate analysis of the REBEL data to expedite the identification of optimal feeding conditions.

CPI is an independent UK-based innovation organization that works with companies to develop, prove, scale up, and commercialize new products and processes. To learn more, view the webinar: Harness+the+Power+of+At-line+Spent+Media+Analysis+Using+the+REBEL+to+Optimize+a+CHO+mAb+Fed-Batch+Process.

About the REBEL analyzer

REBEL is a first-of-its-kind fresh and spent media analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. Key benefits include:

Efficiency – minimal sample preparation and tiny volume requirements

– minimal sample preparation and tiny volume requirements Real-time data tracking – quantitate over 30 key media nutrients in <10 minutes

– quantitate over 30 key media nutrients in <10 minutes Small and simple – versatile design valued by users across many applications

For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

Ambr, Umetrics, MODDE and SIMCA are registered trademarks of Sartorius AG. REBEL is a trademark of 908 Devices Inc.

About 908 Devices

Forward Looking Statements

