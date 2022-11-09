MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2022 third-quarter results on November 9, 2022, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on November 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

A presentation of the 2022 third-quarter results will be accessible on November 9, 2022, after market close on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section.

