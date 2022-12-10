American Asset Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(35.47%), SPY(34.92%), and TLT(27.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Asset Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 4,608 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $155.99 per share and a market cap of $50.85Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,657 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $356.56 per share and a market cap of $325.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 3,862 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.35 per share and a market cap of $23.42Bil. The stock has returned -28.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,400-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $115 per share and a market cap of $282.70Bil. The stock has returned -44.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-book ratio of 11.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.65 and a price-sales ratio of 9.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NAS:REAL, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.42 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, The RealReal Inc traded for a price of $1.3 per share and a market cap of $118.86Mil. The stock has returned -88.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The RealReal Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

