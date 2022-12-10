Brookmont Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 MCKINNEY AVENUE DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were HD(31.51%), AJG(2.86%), and MCD(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brookmont Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 1,587 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 22,802. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 10/12/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $159.48 per share and a market cap of $139.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-book ratio of 8.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 2,474 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 37,915. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 10/12/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $100.08 per share and a market cap of $174.78Bil. The stock has returned -13.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 4,883 shares of NYSE:DD for a total holding of 54,391. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.85.

On 10/12/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $51.58 per share and a market cap of $25.67Bil. The stock has returned -23.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 2,331 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 30,229. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $103.61 per share and a market cap of $308.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 1,360 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 19,099. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 10/12/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $172.79 per share and a market cap of $117.09Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.