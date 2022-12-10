SOL Capital Management CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 ROCKVILLE PIKE ROCKVILLE, MD 20850

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 265 stocks valued at a total of $481.00Mil. The top holdings were PDO(3.41%), VO(3.29%), and KBWB(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOL Capital Management CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 242,816 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 356,371. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/12/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $18.75 per share and a market cap of $517.50Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.25.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 101,901 shares of NYSE:PDO for a total holding of 1,243,544. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.8.

On 10/12/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $13.28 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -31.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.99.

SOL Capital Management CO reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 12,201 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.57 per share and a market cap of $11.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 10,098 shares of NAS:QQQM for a total holding of 22,383. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.94.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $108.11 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -25.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.33.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 49,195 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 99,209. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 10/12/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $19.99 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -25.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.