VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $424.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(3.83%), AVGO(3.56%), and FANG(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in NYSE:TRP. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.58 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $39.66 per share and a market cap of $39.98Bil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,500 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 34,000. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 10/12/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $430.57 per share and a market cap of $175.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-book ratio of 8.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC bought 33,000 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 146,000. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/12/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $409.01Bil. The stock has returned 66.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 53.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.04.

On 10/12/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $22.64 per share and a market cap of $22.74Bil. The stock has returned -9.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC bought 115,000 shares of NYSE:HAL for a total holding of 200,000. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.6.

On 10/12/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $29.8 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned 23.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

