Copeland Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 280 stocks valued at a total of $3.03Bil. The top holdings were ENSG(2.44%), NXST(2.09%), and LMAT(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Copeland Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,147,685-share investment in NYSE:SWCH. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.87 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.81 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 38.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-book ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 670,982 shares in NYSE:TRNO, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.15 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Terreno Realty Corp traded for a price of $52.45 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -18.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terreno Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.82 and a price-sales ratio of 15.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 299,016-share investment in NYSE:IIPR. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.01 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc traded for a price of $93.08 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned -57.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 10.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 298,244-share investment in NAS:MANT. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.78 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Mantech International Corp traded for a price of $95.98 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mantech International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,413,157 shares in NYSE:STVN, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.82 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Stevanato Group SPA traded for a price of $17.59 per share and a market cap of $4.70Bil. The stock has returned -25.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stevanato Group SPA has a price-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

