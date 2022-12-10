Grassi Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $674.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.18%), MSFT(5.61%), and NVDA(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Grassi Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Grassi Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 68,850 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 10/12/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $64.11 per share and a market cap of $332.48Bil. The stock has returned -39.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Grassi Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 22,588 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 10/12/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $63.78 per share and a market cap of $174.91Bil. The stock has returned -31.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Grassi Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TU by 70,100 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.33.

On 10/12/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $19.26 per share and a market cap of $27.66Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Grassi Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 5,688 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 10/12/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $142.29 per share and a market cap of $139.87Bil. The stock has returned -49.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 259.02, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Grassi Investment Management bought 5,203 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 141,278. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 10/12/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $85.54 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned -21.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

