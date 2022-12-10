Stone House Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

80 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock, PA 18657

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(18.56%), PG(14.05%), and IUSB(11.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stone House Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stone House Investment Management, LLC bought 376,727 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 880,571. The trade had a 3.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/12/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.64 per share and a market cap of $22.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stone House Investment Management, LLC bought 106,037 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 556,671. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.45.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.09 per share and a market cap of $16.91Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 100,712 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $38.5 per share and a market cap of $12.66Bil. The stock has returned -20.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

During the quarter, Stone House Investment Management, LLC bought 44,181 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 47,410. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.88 per share and a market cap of $19.58Bil. The stock has returned -14.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 10,490 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.98 per share and a market cap of $268.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.