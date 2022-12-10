Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(9.73%), AAPL(6.26%), and TMP(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,941 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.34 per share and a market cap of $2,233.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-book ratio of 38.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 5,026 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/12/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $69.28 per share and a market cap of $149.27Bil. The stock has returned 25.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 6,266 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 13,182. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/12/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $65.39 per share and a market cap of $82.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-book ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 797 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $286.15 per share and a market cap of $133.97Bil. The stock has returned -50.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 7.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,880 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $152.89 per share and a market cap of $40.18Bil. The stock has returned -29.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

