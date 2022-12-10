Private Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4902 Eisenhower Blvd Tampa, FL 33634

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were RHS(13.95%), SPLG(12.85%), and BRK.B(8.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 136,352 shares. The trade had a 7.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $41.93 per share and a market cap of $12.94Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPMD by 58,237 shares. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.23.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.42 per share and a market cap of $4.80Bil. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TDIV by 43,427 shares. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.61.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $42.8 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -22.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSM by 48,775 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.72.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $34.79 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -18.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 17,029 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 66,385. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/12/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $67.65 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned -0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.