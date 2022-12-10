HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(13.09%), QUAL(12.70%), and RSP(12.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. bought 65,191 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 118,781. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 80,365 shares in ARCA:PTRB, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.04 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, PGIM Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.3978 per share and a market cap of $95.95Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

During the quarter, HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. bought 90,099 shares of ARCA:HTRB for a total holding of 164,322. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.14.

On 10/12/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $923.31Mil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

During the quarter, HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. bought 116,692 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 168,882. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -20.93% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. bought 66,180 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 97,197. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.91.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $43.15 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.21% over the past year.

